...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 ALERT DAY: Extreme heat and a few strong storms Thursday

Thursday Alert Day Info
Carson Meredith

Thursday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. 31 Alert Days also remain in place for Friday and Saturday.

*Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties from 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM Friday.

*Heat Advisory in effect for Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, Madison and Morgan Counties from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM Friday. These counties will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday.

Dangerous heat arrives in North Alabama Thursday. Many locations will see high temperatures in the upper 90s. The Shoals will have the best chance to reach 100 degrees. Higher humidity will make it feel like 105 to 112 degrees this afternoon. Make sure you take heat precautions today!

The only thing that could prevent us from getting extremely hot is some rain. Spotty showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A Level 1 severe weather risk now includes all of North Alabama for storms that could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Friday will be the worst day of this heat wave with widespread high temperatures in the lower triple digits and heat index values as high as 115. A few downpours can't be ruled out Friday afternoon but it won't be enough to bring significant heat relief. Saturday won't be much better but better storm chances may ease the heat concerns slightly.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon strong storms possible. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Very warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

