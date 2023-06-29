31 ALERT DAY: Extreme heat and a few strong storms Thursday

Thursday is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat. 31 Alert Days also remain in place for Friday and Saturday.
*Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties from 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM Friday.
*Heat Advisory in effect for Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, Madison and Morgan Counties from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM Friday. These counties will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday.
Dangerous heat arrives in North Alabama Thursday. Many locations will see high temperatures in the upper 90s. The Shoals will have the best chance to reach 100 degrees. Higher humidity will make it feel like 105 to 112 degrees this afternoon. Make sure you take heat precautions today!
The only thing that could prevent us from getting extremely hot is some rain. Spotty showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A Level 1 severe weather risk now includes all of North Alabama for storms that could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
Friday will be the worst day of this heat wave with widespread high temperatures in the lower triple digits and heat index values as high as 115. A few downpours can't be ruled out Friday afternoon but it won't be enough to bring significant heat relief. Saturday won't be much better but better storm chances may ease the heat concerns slightly.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon strong storms possible. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Very warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.