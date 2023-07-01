31 ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat continues this weekend

Saturday is a 31 Alert Day for more dangerous heat.
*Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Saturday.
*Heat Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Saturday.
*All North Alabama counties will be under a Heat Advisory Sunday.
Intense heat sticks around this weekend. For today, afternoon highs reach the upper 90s with the heat index between 105 and 112 degrees. Continue to use caution outside. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and bring your pets inside if possible. Most will stay dry today but any storms that develop could produce damaging wind and large hail.
Sunday will be just as hot as Saturday but the heat index will be a touch lower as it peaks around 105. Storm chances will be higher Sunday afternoon. Once again, any storms tomorrow could turn severe quickly producing damaging wind and hail.
A wet weather pattern will take over next week. While no day is a washout, storm chances will peak each afternoon. Better rain chances will keep temperatures at typical early July levels. Expect highs in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70.
SATURDAY: Extremely hot. Spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index up to 112. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.