...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat continues this weekend

  • 0
Weekend Forecast
Carson Meredith

Saturday is a 31 Alert Day for more dangerous heat.

*Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Saturday.

*Heat Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Saturday.

*All North Alabama counties will be under a Heat Advisory Sunday.

Intense heat sticks around this weekend. For today, afternoon highs reach the upper 90s with the heat index between 105 and 112 degrees. Continue to use caution outside. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and bring your pets inside if possible. Most will stay dry today but any storms that develop could produce damaging wind and large hail.

Sunday will be just as hot as Saturday but the heat index will be a touch lower as it peaks around 105. Storm chances will be higher Sunday afternoon. Once again, any storms tomorrow could turn severe quickly producing damaging wind and hail.

A wet weather pattern will take over next week. While no day is a washout, storm chances will peak each afternoon. Better rain chances will keep temperatures at typical early July levels. Expect highs in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Extremely hot. Spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index up to 112. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

