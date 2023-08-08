31 Alert Day: Damaging wind threat returns on Wednesday and Wednesday night

*Wednesday is a 31 Alert Day due to the threat for damaging wind gusts*
Far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee have been upgraded to a level 3 risk for severe weather Wednesday through Wednesday night. The rest of North Alabama is in a level 2 risk. Multiple rounds of storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours can be expected. The threat for both hail and tornadoes is low, but not zero.
More showers and storms will be possible Thursday. How conditions evolve Thursday morning will determine whether or not there will be additional severe storms Thursday afternoon. For now, most of the area is under a level 1 risk.
With very little change to the pattern, North Alabama will remain in the line of fire for daily storms late this week through early next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: S 3-6 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.