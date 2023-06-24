 Skip to main content
31 Alert Day: Damaging wind and large hail threat today

SPC Today

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team has declared a 31 Alert Day for Sunday.

Multiple rounds of storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind and large hail.

Round one of storms is expected to impact the Tennessee Valley early Sunday afternoon. If storms arrive later than expected, the severe threat will increase. Alternatively, the threat with this round would be slightly lower with a quicker arrival in the late morning.

How quickly the first round clears out will determine how the rest of the day goes. We will be monitoring the potential for more strong storms Sunday evening.

In general, there will be a threat for severe weather from noon to midnight Sunday. Remain weather aware especially if you have outdoor plans.

