31 Alert Day and Air Quality Alerts in effect Tuesday, with dangerous heat on-tap

* 31 Alert Day in effect for possible severe storms Tuesday evening*
*Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan Counties Tuesday*
There is a lot to get to today. We'll start with a general overview and then dive into the specifics...
A 31 Alert Day has been issued for all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for this evening and overnight tonight due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the forecast.
Air Quality Alerts are in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties but all of us in the Tennessee Valley are experiencing compromised air quality.
Dangerous heat and humidity remain in the forecast with even higher temperatures expected later this week.
Okay, now for the specifics:
Tuesday during the day will remain hazy and partly cloudy with high temperatures sitting in the mid-90s and a slight breeze. However, all modes of severe weather are possible tonight including hail, damaging winds, and spin-up tornadoes. The severe weather window is from 6pm tonight through midnight. Tuesday during the day will remain hazy and partly cloudy with high temperatures sitting in the mid-90s and a slight breeze.
While only two of our counties are under Air Quality Alerts, all of us are still seeing the impacts of the smoke blown from the Canadian Wildfires. This smoke will remain in our area throughout the day and and then lessen, but still not be fully out of our system until Wednesday evening. Children and adults in sensitive respiratory groups are at highest risk today, but everyone needs to be careful when outside and mindful of the conditions.
"Feels like" temperatures will remain in the triple digits for much of the rest of the work-week. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and Heat Index values close to the 110 degree mark. It is important to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water to avoid heat related illnesses. It is also crucial to be mindful of how fast cars can heat up to dangerous heat levels and how blisteringly hot asphalt and concrete surfaces can become in very short amounts of time. Please be mindful of everything and everyone that you love this week.
Friday will be the rainiest day of the work-week with on-and-off scattered storms all throughout the day. High temperatures for the day will sit in the low 90s. The good news is that this weekend looks pretty wonderful, weather-wise! Saturday starts out with just a touch of rain but we will be dry by later in the morning. Plenty of sunshine comes into the forecast by the afternoon and high temperatures will be mild and below average sitting in the mid and upper 80s. Sunday will be sunny and dry, as well but slightly warmer with high temperatures sitting close to 90.
TUESDAY: Hot and hazy. Strong storms possible after 6 PM. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index up to 102. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.