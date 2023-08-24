31 Alert Day: 2 more days of dangerous heat for North Alabama

*31 Alert Days continue through Saturday due to extreme heat*
*Excessive Heat Warning continues for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 p.m. Friday. These counties will be downgraded to a Heat Advisory 8 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.*
*Heat Advisory continues for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.*
Dangerous heat remains the primary concern as we close out the week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. Heat index values will peak at 108-112 on Friday afternoon, then 105-109 on Saturday afternoon.
A lucky few could pick up a brief downpour early this evening, along with Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread on Sunday and Monday which should help cool highs to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Sunshine, lower humidity, and refreshing temperatures will return to North Alabama by the middle of next week. Forecast lows are in the low 60s next Wednesday night and Thursday night.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 3-6 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Spotty PM showers. Wind: S to NW 4-8 MPH.