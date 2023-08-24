31 Alert Day: 2 more days of dangerous heat for North Alabama

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

31 Alert Day: 2 more days of dangerous heat for North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Alerts

*31 Alert Days continue through Saturday due to extreme heat*

*Excessive Heat Warning continues for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 p.m. Friday. These counties will be downgraded to a Heat Advisory 8 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.*

*Heat Advisory continues for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.*

Dangerous heat remains the primary concern as we close out the week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. Heat index values will peak at 108-112 on Friday afternoon, then 105-109 on Saturday afternoon.

A lucky few could pick up a brief downpour early this evening, along with Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread on Sunday and Monday which should help cool highs to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunshine, lower humidity, and refreshing temperatures will return to North Alabama by the middle of next week. Forecast lows are in the low 60s next Wednesday night and Thursday night.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 3-6 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Spotty PM showers. Wind: S to NW 4-8 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you