30th annual MLK breakfast held virtually

A tradition that dates back to 1991 continues Monday morning after taking the previous year off due to Covid.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will be hosting the 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast which will be held virtually.
It’s a breakfast held in The Shoals, used to highlight members in the community who are pouring back into the community carrying on a King-like legacy.
"We try to honor an individual who is doing something positive in the community. We try to identify an organization and give an award to that organization for what they’re doing in the community," said Roderick Sheppard, Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast chairman.
. Anyone is able to attend. The money raised at this event will be recycled back into the shoals.