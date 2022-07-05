 Skip to main content
30 cats, kittens discovered inside Huntsville animal hoarding house

30 cats and kittens are looking for forever homes following the discovery of the animals inside a home in Huntsville.

Dozens of cats and kittens are in need of new homes after they were discovered inside a house in Huntsville during an eviction last week.

Huntsville Animal Services Director Karen Sheppard said they received 30 cats and kittens. The shelter is now working to find new homes for the animals, which Sheppard said were part of a hoarding case.

"It was somebody that might not have really understood what was happening and what they were doing," Sheppard said. "They went from six or seven adult cats to 30 cats, because cats do what cats do really well, which is have babies."

Currently, the shelter has 70 cats in total ready for adoption.

"June, July, August and September are our peak, and we have a lot of cats available," Sheppard said.

Huntsville Animal Services is offering adult cats for $10 and kittens for $35 for the next two weeks. You can learn more about adoptions here.

The person who had the cats will not face any criminal charges, Sheppard said.

