3-year-old injured in Lauderdale County accidental shooting

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old was hospitalized following an accidental shooting on Saturday afternoon.
It happened on May Branch Loop Rd in the Cloverdale area of Lauderdale County.
The sheriff's office says their investigation so far has revealed the child, who was at his grandparents house, reportedly went into a bedroom where he located a gun and fired it, striking himself.
Deputies were notified by dispatched the 3-year-old was being transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
Deputies and EMS were able to intercept the vehicle at a business on Hwy 157 north of Florence.
From there the child was airlifted in stable condition to UAB children’s hospital.
The injury was described as a “grazing wound to the chest."
The gun in question is a semi-auto handgun, according to the sheriff's office.
On Sunday the child was released from UAB and is now recovering at home.
The incident is under investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.