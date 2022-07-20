3-year-old hurt in Madison County crash after high-speed chase

A man faces reckless endangerment and other charges after he attempted to flee police Wednesday, ultimately crashing and injuring the unrestrained toddler in the vehicle's backseat.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was first spotted traveling at about 70 mph on Winchester Road, near Bell Factor Road. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver sped up instead.
The driver struck a utility trailer and ran two red lights before attempting to make a high-speed turn into the Walmart parking lot. The sheriff's office said it was at this point that the driver lost control, striking the curb and disabling the vehicle.
After arresting the driver and passenger, deputies discovered a 3-year-old girl in the backseat who was not restrained by a seatbelt or car seat.
The girl was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. for minor injuries, then released into the care of her grandparents.
The passenger was also released, the sheriff's office said.
The driver, identified as Robert Anderson, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, carrying a firearm without a permit and attempt to flee and elude. He was also issued several traffic citations, the sheriff's office said.
Bond was set at $39,000.