 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows
in the mid 70s tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

3-year-old hurt in Madison County crash after high-speed chase

  • 0

A man faces reckless endangerment and other charges after he attempted to flee police Wednesday, ultimately crashing and injuring the unrestrained toddler in the vehicle's backseat.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was first spotted traveling at about 70 mph on Winchester Road, near Bell Factor Road. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver sped up instead.

The driver struck a utility trailer and ran two red lights before attempting to make a high-speed turn into the Walmart parking lot. The sheriff's office said it was at this point that the driver lost control, striking the curb and disabling the vehicle.

After arresting the driver and passenger, deputies discovered a 3-year-old girl in the backseat who was not restrained by a seatbelt or car seat. 

The girl was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. for minor injuries, then released into the care of her grandparents. 

The passenger was also released, the sheriff's office said.

The driver, identified as Robert Anderson, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, carrying a firearm without a permit and attempt to flee and elude. He was also issued several traffic citations, the sheriff's office said.

Bond was set at $39,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you