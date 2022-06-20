 Skip to main content
3-year-old boy drowns in Ardmore on Monday

Ardmore child drowning

Officials say a 3-year-old child drowned in this body of water in Ardmore on June 20, 2022.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death of a 3-year-old who drowned in Ardmore on Monday.

The sheriff's office said the boy was with his grandparents and had been playing in the backyard. The grandparents stepped away, and when they returned, the boy was missing, according to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. 

The grandparents reported the missing toddler about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff said.

He was later found in a nearby pond. 

Authorities said they will not be releasing the child's name out of respect for the family.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Alabama 251.

