3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft

  • Updated
Amber Leigh Hendrix and Marride Shane Morris and Brooklyn Shania Oliver

The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle.

Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property.

Hartselle Police said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. An officer later spotted it behind a residence and developed Hendrix, Morris and Oliver as suspects. Morris and Oliver were arrested Nov. 29; Hendirx on Nov. 30.

All three were booked into the Morgan County Jail. They each received $5,000 bonds.

