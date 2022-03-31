3 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama after Wednesday storms; surveys continue Thursday

The National Weather Service has confirmed damage from three tornadoes in west and central Alabama during Wednesday's storms, and crews continue to survey the state Thursday for evidence of others.
The preliminary findings released early Thursday afternoon show the damage was likely from EF-1 tornadoes. The NWS Birmingham office reports one of the tornadoes struck in Shelby County near Chelsea, a second caused damage near Benevola Road in Pickens County and the third traveled from central Bibb County into southwestern Shelby County.
The Chelsea Farms tornado, as the NWS report referred to it, reached peak wind speeds of 110 mph. The tornado formed at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday about 5 miles south of Chelsea in Shelby County and traveled 4.52 miles in about eight minutes, surveyors said.
The tornado's path was up to 134 yards wide and ended about 3 miles southeast of Chelsea.
NWS plans to release additional data on the other tornadoes as additional surveys are finished. NWS Huntsville planned to release preliminary results of storm surveys in Lauderdale County around 3 p.m. Thursday.