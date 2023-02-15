3 students arrested after fight, gun found Wednesday at Austin Junior High School

Three students are facing criminal charges after two incidents at Austin Junior High School on Wednesday.
Decatur City Schools said two of the students began fighting about 1 p.m. Wednesday. When school administrators couldn't separate them, a school resource officer intervened and a stun gun was used against one of the students.
Both students are charged with disorderly conduct.
Just before 3 p.m., in a separate incident, a student was found in possession of a loaded 9 mm Glock on campus. The school immediately went into heightened alert status and additional officers were brought to campus, the school system said.
That student was also arrested, according to Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
Decatur City Schools said it will "handle the situation according to state law and the Student Code of Conduct."
"Decatur City Schools takes these incidents seriously," the school system said in a statement Wednesday evening. "We will operate on Friday under heightened alert out of an abundance of caution. Extra police presence will be on campus."
The school system previously announced it would be closed Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.