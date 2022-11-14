3 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug probe

Authorities seized about 3 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two suspected drug dealers during a Saturday search in Decatur.
Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit and FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force agents were assisted by DEA Task Force Officers in the execution of search warrants at two residences in the 1,500 block of Carridale Street SW in Decatur.
This was “the result of an investigation involving a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization,” according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Victor Fernando Nava, 34, of Decatur was charged with drug trafficking - methamphetamine. Bond was set at $500,000, but that’s pending a hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Keila Sanchez Diaz, 37, of Decatur was charged with drug trafficking - methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $250,000.
Both are being held in the Morgan County Jail.