3 people in custody after Madison County SWAT situation, 1 person on the run with felony warrants

UPDATE:
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says four people were barricaded inside the home.
Three people were taken into custody after tear gas was used, according to the sheriff's office.
A fourth person, who has been identified as Mariah Cook, ran into the home when she spotted law enforcement and eventually out a back door.
When deputies noticed Cook fled, they called for back up from other agencies.
Cook is still on the run right now.
She does not pose a threat to the public, but has had altercations with law enforcement in the past.
Cook has outstanding warrants with the Huntsville Police Department for narcotics as well as pending federal cases in Limestone County where she has felony warrants, according to the sheriff's office.
One person was arrested and transported to jail with warrants through the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE:
Three people are now in custody.
The person who has the warrant is still inside the home, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The scene is still active.
PREVIOUS:
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says someone is barricaded inside a home in the area of Old Railroad Bed Road near Creekwood Road and Heritage Brook Drive.
Deputies are on scene as well as SWAT members.
The barricaded person has felony drug warrants, according to the sheriff's office.
They ask you to please avoid the area if you can.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.