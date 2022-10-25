 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with
gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

3 outdoor warning sirens out of service in Huntsville

SEVERE WEATHER WEB IMAGE

The city of Huntsville is urging the public to ensure they have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, as three of its outdoor warning sirens are out of service.

The sirens are located on Dunlop Boulevard (formerly Zeirdt Road) in Madison, on Kelley Spring Road in Harvest and at Huntsville Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive. 

Each is awaiting needed repairs, the city said. 

However, even when sirens are in working order, experts say no outdoor siren should be relied upon during severe weather or tornado warnings, as they might not be heard indoors.

The public is instead encouraged to stay weather aware through other means, like using a NOAA weather radio or the WAAY 31 weather app.

