3 outdoor warning sirens out of service in Huntsville

The city of Huntsville is urging the public to ensure they have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, as three of its outdoor warning sirens are out of service.
The sirens are located on Celtic Drive in Madison, on Kelley Spring Road in Harvest and at Huntsville Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive.
Each is awaiting parts or replacement, the city said.
However, even when sirens are in working order, experts say no outdoor siren should be relied upon during severe weather or tornado warnings, as they might not be heard indoors.
The public is instead encouraged to stay weather aware through other means, like using a NOAA weather radio or the WAAY 31 weather app.
You can turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and Meteorologist Olga Breese will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
