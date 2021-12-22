3 omicron cases confirmed in North Alabama; unclear if Pfizer pill will be distributed in the state

According to the Alabama Department of Health, three omicron cases have been reported in North Alabama.
They didn't say exactly where.
As more cases of the omicron variant are reported, hospitalizations are going up, too, according to Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson.
Right now, there are 49 people hospitalized with Covid, of whom 16 are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.
Across the state, Hudson said, hospitalizations jumped from 250 a couple of weeks ago to 417, a step "in the wrong direction."
Currently, in Madison County, 54,729 Covid-19 cases have been reported, unfortunately resulting in 755 deaths. The current positive rate is 10.5%.
According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Health, the number of pediatric patients in Alabama hospitals is three times what it was a month ago.
So what's causing the most recent surge?
"The big question that I am hearing is ... is it the omicron variant? The answer is, it is highly likely that is it," Hudson said. "The second question we ought to be asking is, is it also having contribution from football and other fall sports and gatherings and holidays?"
The answer, she said, is that it's "highly likely."
Currently, 60% of people over the age of 5 are vaccinated in Madison County.
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home Covid-19 treatment
Local health officials said it's unclear when or if the Covid-19 treatment pill will make its way to North Alabama, but it would be nice to have.
"If you have an oral treatment for a serious illness like this, it can be much more available," Hudson said. "Right now, the monoclonal antibodies require that you go to an infusion center, someplace where they have the capability and then observation."
She said most of the time, it takes an hour, which can further limit access. A pill "would be wonderful, could be prescribed even over the phone and could reach more people," Hudson said.
Hudson advised against waiting for the pill, however. Instead, she asked everyone to follow these four steps now to help prevent any further Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths:
• Get your vaccine and get a booster shot;
• Restart vigorous masking indoors. Hudson said double masking is most effective in preventing the spread;
• Practice physical distancing and avoid large gatherings where vaccination status is unknown; and
• Use proper hygiene, including washing your hands.
"If you get sick, the monoclonal antibodies are still available, but this is not a strategy that is going to serve anyone well," Hudson said.
She noted evidence against the treatment working against the omicron variant and that while newer versions are out there, they're not widely available.
"So, waiting and saying, 'Oh, I will just get the monoclonal antibodies' is not a good strategy," she said. "Get your vaccinations, and then certainly, if you get sick, certainly go that route."
Health leaders advise taking precautions if you aren't fully vaccinated this holiday season. They are also urging everyone to get a flu shot in addition to their Covid-19 vaccine.