3 North Alabama WWII Veterans to Return to Normandy

In 10 days, three local World War Two Veterans will embark on a legacy trip to Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day. It’s a trip that provides healing and honor for the men who gave so much.
“Normandy is a place where they receive so much adoration. They’re like rock stars and it’s the one place on Earth that’s like that," said Honoring Veteran Legacies co-founder, Chris Batte, who knows just how powerful these trips can be for our veterans.
“The people of France understand what the veterans did for them, and not only that, they taught their children," she explained, "The neat thing about when we went back for the 75th is 90-95% of the people that were there weren’t alive during that time yet, they’re on their hands and knees kissing their hands because they have been taught.”
She’s witnessed firsthand- the healing it brings.
“We also have many (Veterans) who still dream at night, many who still struggle with what they saw and this brings peace."
Pat Patterson, U.S. Navy; Arthur Hullet, U.S. Army; and Otis Branon, U.S. Army will make the trip next week.
The private group Veterans Back To Normandy is assisting in arraignments and lodging for these veterans during their visit with a deep sense of gratitude and respect.
Of course this trip is made possible through generous donations as it's certainly not cheap. Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation's ELITE TEAM covered the expenses for one veteran and the group, Honoring Veteran Legacies is still looking to for donations to help with the other two.
Click here to see how you can donate.
You can join community members in a sendoff at Huntsville International on Sunday, May 28 at 10:30 A.M. and a welcome home on Wednesday, June 7th at 1:30 P.M. - note times may change due to flight times. WAAY 31 will keep you posted.