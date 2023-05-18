3 North Alabama WWII Veterans to Return to Normandy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7
miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, southern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through
400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana,
Morgan City, Somerville, Union Grove, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso
Springs and Farley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

3 North Alabama WWII Veterans to Return to Normandy

  • Updated
  • 0
HVL

L-R: Pat Patterson, U.S. Navy; Arthur Hullet, U.S. Army; and Otis Branon, U.S. Army (Source: Honoring Veteran Legacies) 

In 10 days, three local World War Two Veterans will embark on a legacy trip to Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day. It’s a trip that provides healing and honor for the men who gave so much.

“Normandy is a place where they receive so much adoration. They’re like rock stars and it’s the one place on Earth that’s like that," said Honoring Veteran Legacies co-founder, Chris Batte, who knows just how powerful these trips can be for our veterans.

HVL

“The people of France understand what the veterans did for them, and not only that, they taught their children," she explained, "The neat thing about when we went back for the 75th is 90-95% of the people that were there weren’t alive during that time yet, they’re on their hands and knees kissing their hands because they have been taught.”

She’s witnessed firsthand- the healing it brings.

“We also have many (Veterans) who still dream at night, many who still struggle with what they saw and this brings peace."

Pat Patterson, U.S. Navy; Arthur Hullet, U.S. Army; and Otis Branon, U.S. Army will make the trip next week.

The private group Veterans Back To Normandy, is assisting in arraignments and lodging for these veterans during their visit (Source: Facebook)

The private group Veterans Back To Normandy is assisting in arraignments and lodging for these veterans during their visit with a deep sense of gratitude and respect.

Of course this trip is made possible through generous donations as it's certainly not cheap. Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation's ELITE TEAM covered the expenses for one veteran and the group, Honoring Veteran Legacies is still looking to for donations to help with the other two. 

Click here to see how you can donate. 

You can join community members in a sendoff at Huntsville International on Sunday, May 28 at 10:30 A.M. and a welcome home on Wednesday, June 7th at 1:30 P.M. - note times may change due to flight times. WAAY 31 will keep you posted. 

Source: Honoring Veteran Legacies

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

