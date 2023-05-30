3 North Alabama school districts looking for next superintendent

Three separate school districts in North Alabama are now looking for a new superintendent.
That includes Huntsville City Schools, Albertville City Schools, and most recently Russellville City Schools.
That’s after the school board decided not to extend Dr. Heath Grimes’ contract Tuesday morning.
It’s unclear why the school board decided not to renew the contract, and the board itself was split on the decision.
However, the board president says they exercised their right, and it was time to move forward.
Grimes says this all came as a surprise to him, and he believes there’s more to this decision.
"It was a political decision, and I crossed political lines. I really think that’s most of it. I mean, performance wise you can look and see what we’ve been able to accomplish in Russellville City Schools. I’m proud of that," Grimes said.
Grimes didn’t really go into detail about the politics he believed is behind the decision, but he is looking forward to what’s next.
His resignation won’t take effect until spring of 2024, so he will remain superintendent for the next school year.
Grimes says he has a lot of goals he still wants to accomplish and hopes to do that next year. As for what’s next after his resignation, that is still up in the air.
Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley says she plans to spend more time with her family after seeing her kids graduate last week.
Now, the school board will start the process of looking for who will fill her shoes after the application window closed on Friday.
The school district says around 20 people applied for the position. Starting Wednesday, board members will begin reviewing and ranking those applications.
They’re looking for someone with great character who has at least 10 years of experience, a certification in administration, a doctoral degree, and knowledge on the public school system.
Next Tuesday, the board should know who its finalists are based on those rankings. Members will then interview those candidates from June 7 through June 12.
The board is expected to vote on the next superintendent on June 13.
This plan can all change at the discretion of the board.
That new superintendent could receive a total compensation package between $190,000 and $285,000. However, the board may also offer a lower or higher amount.
Albertville City Schools
At this time, there’s no timeline or even an application for Albertville City Schools superintendent.
Current Superintendent Dr. Boyd English’s retirement goes into effect on Thursday.
He’s planning on working a bit closer to home and family, and will be the superintendent of Decatur County Schools in Georgia in July.
The school board is expected to meet Thursday to get the ball rolling and discuss the soon to be vacant superintendent position. At that meeting, they will establish the timeline and approve the posting and application process.