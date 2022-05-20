3 North Alabama restaurants fighting to win Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest

Three North Alabama restaurant specialties are in the running to be named Bama’s Best Tomato Dish.
The contest is sponsored by Sweet Grown Alabama, a nonprofit foundation that enhances marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products.
Competing from North Alabama are:
- Wildflower Cafe in Mentone for Tomato Pie
- Claunch Cafe in Tuscumbia for Tomato Pie
- Walton’s Southern Table in Huntsville for Fried Green Tomatoes
The other five dishes are:
- Walters’ Gas and Grill in Society Hill for Tomato Pie
- The Downtown Chief in Gadsden for Fried Green Tomato with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly
- The Avenue Pub in Tuscaloosa for Conecuh + Pimento Green Tomatoes
- FDL Gourmet To Go in Montgomery for Heirloom Tomato Pie
- Gather Restaurant in Atmore for Train Wreck
The eight dishes now go head-to-head in four matches to determine a final four. This will happen on Sweet Grown Alabama’s Facebook page and Instagram stories. Votes from both platforms will be combined to determine daily winners, which will move into the Flavorful Four.
The battles begin Monday, with Tuscumbia’s Claunch Café facing Huntsville’s Walton’s Southern Table.
Mentone’s Wildflower Café is set to compete against The Avenue Pub in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, it’s The Downtown Chief in Gadsden vs. FDL Gourmet To Go in Montgomery. On Thursday, it’s Walters’ Gas and Grill in Society Hill vs. Gather Restaurant in Atmore.
Judges will visit the Flavorful Four and announce a winner later this summer. Along with bragging rights, the winning restaurant will receive a plaque, cash prize, and more.