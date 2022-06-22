3 North Alabama locations now offering Covid-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years

The Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna have been approved for the youngest age group, children between 6 months and 5 years old.
However, for parents eager for an opportunity to further protect their young child from the potentially fatal illness, Wednesday was likely not their day.
As of 3:40 p.m., only three providers in North Alabama had doses of the vaccine available: Kids R Us Pediatrics in Arab, a Walgreens in southwest Huntsville, and a Walgreens in Fort Payne.
The next nearest locations were in Birmingham; Rome, Georgia; or Tennessee.
The Alabama Department of Public Health previously said shipments of the vaccine were expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with clinics set to begin administering the vaccines later this week.
Families in the United States can visit vaccines.gov to see if providers in their area have the vaccine available.