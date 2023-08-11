3 more hot days before drier, cooler air arrives next week

*Heat Advisory in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin and Lawrence Counties until 7 p.m. today*
*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama except Jackson and DeKalb Counties noon through 8 p.m. Saturday*
Heat index values have climbed over 100 in many spots this afternoon thanks to warmer temperatures and high humidity. Tonight will be quiet, but still very muggy. The humidity may lead to development of patchy fog late. Lows will be in the mid-70s.
Scattered showers and storms may move through North Alabama late Saturday morning through the mid afternoon. If that happens, there will be a low threat for damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours and lightning will be most likely. Prior to potential storms, conditions could get dangerously hot with forecast heat index values in the 100-110 range.
Sunday is more likely to be dry with nothing more than isolated afternoon showers expected. Forecast highs are in the low 90s while the heat index should climb to the 103-108 range for locations that stay dry.
Forecast highs will climb to the mid-90s Monday. A cold front is expected to move through late Monday and will pose a low threat for producing strong storms. Current model guidance keeps many dry though. Behind the front will be a breath of fresh air with much lower humidity, sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Clear evening, partly cloudy late. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Midday storms possible. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.