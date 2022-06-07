 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Central Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Section,
Woodville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Pleasant
Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Mooresville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 800 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

3 Missouri inmates cut through a ceiling and escaped. They're still on the run 4 days later

  • Updated
  • 0
3 Missouri inmates cut through a ceiling and escaped. They're still on the run 4 days later

From left, Christopher Allen Blevins, Lance Justin Stephens, and Matthew Allen Crawford. The three inmates, who are considered armed and dangerous, escaped from a jail in Barry County, Missouri. They have been on the run for four days, according to local authorities.

 Barry County Sheriff's Office

Three inmates who are considered armed and dangerous escaped from the jail in Barry County, Missouri, and have been on the run for four days, according to local authorities.

The inmates — two of whom were in the same pod in the jail while the third was in an adjacent pod — climbed out of holes they cut in the ceiling and left the building through a maintenance door, Barry County Sheriff's Office detective Doug Henry told CNN.

The building is old and the ceilings are made of plaster, Henry said, which could have made the trio's escape easier.

The sheriff's office identified the three individuals as Lance Justin Stephens, 29, Matthew Allen Crawford, 29, and Christopher Allen Blevins, 37. Stephens is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, Crawford is facing theft charges and Blevins is facing charges including the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful stop, according to information posted on the sheriff's office website.

On Monday, the sheriff's office announced the US Marshals Service had taken over the search for the escaped inmates, and added in a Facebook post authorities believe the three "are not in the area."

Authorities also believe the inmates are no longer together.

"One was seen in Arkansas, one in Springfield," Henry said.

"If you have any information on where the suspects are or where they are heading, we welcome your tips and they will be passed on to the Marshals," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

