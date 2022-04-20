3 major conference beach volleyball championships happening in Huntsville now through end of April

The Huntsville Sports Commission, along with Rally Volleyball, Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Huntsville, will be hosting the Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship, Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Beach Volleyball Championship and Conference USA Beach Volleyball Championship at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex now through April 30.
The ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship will kick off Friday and run through Monday. ASUN teams competing in the championship in seed order are Stetson University, Florida Gulf Coast University, University of North Carolina Wilmington, University of North Florida, College of Charleston, University of North Alabama, Mercer University, University of Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin State University, Jacksonville University, Jacksonville State University and Eastern Kentucky University.
A few days after the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, the C-USA Beach Volleyball Championship will run in conjunction with the CCSA Beach Volleyball Championship. These championships will start Thursday, April 28, and run through Saturday, April 30. C-USA will be playing on courts 1-5, while CCSA will play on courts 6-11. Teams competing in the CCSA Beach Volleyball Championship include Texas Christian University, Florida State University, Louisiana State University, Tulane University, University of South Carolina and Missouri State University.
This year is the inaugural C-USA Beach Volleyball Championship. Teams competing include Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, Georgia State University, Coastal Carolina University, University of Alabama Birmingham, University of Southern Mississippi and University of Louisiana Monroe. One team will be crowned the first-ever C-USA Beach Volleyball Champion.
CCSA held the 2021 CCSA Beach Volleyball Championships at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex last year, with Florida State University winning the Aqua bracket and FAU, now a member of Conference USA, winning the blue bracket. FSU, TCU and LSU went on the compete at the NCAA National Beach Volleyball Championship in Gulf Shores.
The combined economic impact for all three beach volleyball championships is approximately $1.4 million to the city of Huntsville. Parking and admission are free for all spectators. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for viewing. Concessions will be open, and a food truck will be on site with items available for purchase. In addition, a VIP experience is available for purchase for each championship. For more information and event updates, visit huntsvillesports.com.