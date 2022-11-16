3 Madison County dry cleaners closed months ago. Some customers still don't have their items back

Three dry cleaners in Madison County have not given customers' clothing back after abruptly shutting their doors several months ago.
It's a story we first brought you in the summer, but people are still begging for their belongings months later.
The owner said over the summer, he was in the process of selling his business to another person. That fell through, and recently, he regained ownership.
After speaking with the owner, he said he's going to try and determine how he can return the clothing to his former customers.
One of those customers told WAAY 31 they're already at a loss.
"I was just disappointed in how things came to conclusion, and to me, it's all about customer service, right?" said Lewis Metts, a resident of Meridianville. "I mean, there was no effort."
Metts has called Meridianville home for more than 30 years now.
Throughout those years, Sneed's Cleaners was Metts' go-to for freshly pressed and clean clothing.
"They were always reliable and dependable. I was a satisfied customer," said Metts.
That's until the day Metts walked up to the doors and found they were locked shut. Heritage Cleaners, Sneed's and Sneed's 2 were all permanently closed.
"I was like, 'Hey, what's going on?'" said Metts. "I didn't realize if there was any warning associated with them shutting down, because of the long pauses between coming by, because when I came by, all of a sudden, it was closed."
Dozens of customers emailed our newsroom with the same message.
To this day, mounds of clothing pieces can still be seen through the window at Sneed's on Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.
For Metts, he threw in the towel, but others still want their clothing back.
"I mean, I'm fortunate enough. It wasn't, like, my entire wardrobe," said Metts. "... But here's the thing: They have our phone number, right? In most cases, it's our cell phone number. Give us a little effort."
The owner of the three businesses said he's going to talk with his lawyer about how he can get the clothing back to his former customers.
WAAY 31 will update this story once that information is made available.