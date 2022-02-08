 Skip to main content
3 Madison Academy football players sign National Letters of Intent

Three Madison Academy athletes on Tuesday signed their National Letters of Intent to play football in college.

Senior running back Will Stokes signed to play at Alabama State University. Stokes was a star at Madison Academy, rushing for 47 touchdowns his senior season, the fourth-most in a season in AHSAA history. He was Class 4A first-team All-State as an athlete.

Senior John English signed to play defensive end at Berry College in Mt. Berry, Georgia.

Senior Justin Parker signed to play running back at Tennessee Valley Prep in Huntsville. 

