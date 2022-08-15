3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night.
According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
All three victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.
Police said a suspect has been identified, but no details about them have been released.