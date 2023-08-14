3 judges heard arguments Monday to see if Alabama's new congressional map violates Voting Rights Act

Opening arguments began this morning in federal court in Birmingham over the state's new congressional maps.
It was a packed courtroom as a three-judge panel decides if the congressional district map drawn this summer by a super majority Republican legislature violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
In 2022, the same judges ruled the state's old map weakened votes of Black people, a ruling upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Federal prosecutors gave evidence that Alabama ignored the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court that ordered the state to create at least two additional majority Black districts in a state where one fourth of the state's population is Black.
Lawyers for the state say, despite the lack of representation of Black voters, the division of additional districts would have a negative effect on traditional voting areas in the state.
The three judges will make their decision by Saturday at 8 a.m.
If the new map from this summer's special session is upheld, Republicans will hold on to six of seven seats in Congress. If the maps are rejected, the court will order a new map in time for elections in 2024.