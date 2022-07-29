3 injured in medical helicopter crash in south Alabama

Three people were injured Friday when the medical helicopter they were traveling in crashed in a south Alabama field.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday in Andalusia, according to city officials. The downed helicopter also brought down multiple power lines.
WAKA reports the pilot and two EMTs on board the helicopter were injured. City officials said two of the three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, while the third victim was airlifted from the scene.
FAA investigators were en route to the crash scene as of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.