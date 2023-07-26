 Skip to main content
3 from Madison, Limestone counties charged in Rock the South attack

  • Updated
Chance Marcus Alan Starling, Zachary Scott Taylor, William Joseph Vinson Jr.

Chance Marcus Alan Starling, Zachary Scott Taylor, and William Joseph Vinson Jr.

During a Wednesday press conference, the Cullman Police Department announced the arrests of three men for the Rock the South assault.

Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta said 20-year-old William Joseph Vinson Jr. of Harvest, 20-year-old Chance Marcus Alan Starling of Toney, and 21-year-old Zachary Scott Taylor of Athens were charged with second-degree assault.

The victim, 18-year-old Reid Watts, said he was attending the Rock the South music festival with his girlfriend on Saturday when he was attacked by several people.

According to ABC 33/40, Nassetta said the public's help via social media helped identify the suspects.

Warrants were issued for the men Tuesday and they were taken into custody in Madison and Limestone counties.

Nassetta said the men had all bonded out as of Wednesday morning.

For the rest of the ABC 33/40 article, click HERE.

