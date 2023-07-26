3 from Madison, Limestone counties charged in Rock the South attack

During a Wednesday press conference, the Cullman Police Department announced the arrests of three men for the Rock the South assault.
Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta said 20-year-old William Joseph Vinson Jr. of Harvest, 20-year-old Chance Marcus Alan Starling of Toney, and 21-year-old Zachary Scott Taylor of Athens were charged with second-degree assault.
These three were identified as the ones who violently attacked 18-year-old Reid Watts at Saturday’s Rock the South festival in Cullman. All three suspects bonded out of jail Wednesday.
The music festival and law enforcement credit the public for their help in identifying the suspects. The men were taken into custody Tuesday in Madison and Limestone counties.
The owners of Rock the South are working to determine who will receive their $10,000 reward and lifetime free tickets for the information leading to these arrests.
The next step for law enforcement is presenting the cases to a grand jury in order for the Cullman County district attorney to prosecute.
Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker said, “The charges that we have now are Class C felonies. By statute, a Class C felony carries 366 days to 10 years in prison. That is the range, it's not necessarily what it would be in any particular case. That is just the range under 13A 621 of the Alabama Code.”