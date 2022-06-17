3 former Bob Jones players on College World Series squads

Five of North Alabama’s finest are on College World Series rosters this year.
With Auburn, it’s Bob Jones alum Cam Hill and Hartselle’s Garrett Wade. For Arkansas, Florence’s Evan Taylor and Bob Jones’ Max Soliz Jr. And finally, with the Texas Longhorns, another Bob Jones alum, Mitch Daly.
Yes, you read that right. Of the five area players in Omaha, three are former Patriots.
It’s a big moment for the Bob Jones program, and head coach Jared Smith says it just goes to show that hard work pays off.
“To have three guys play in the College World Series, you know, I don’t know how many programs have three, but it can’t be many, and what’s even more special is they’re not all at one local school," he said. "They’re at three different schools in three different states, all over the country, so you know, I think it speaks well to how well they prepared when they were in high school and in college, and to get recruited by great programs, all three great programs that gave them a chance to play and obviously to reach the College World Series."
Smith said the guys were all great players at Bob Jones, and "one of the three, hopefully, will bring home the championship."