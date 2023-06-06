3 emerge as finalists for Huntsville City Schools superintendent

The Huntsville City Board of Education has picked three finalists for the job as the school system's next superintendent.
They are:
Dr. Jermaine Dawson: Chief Academic and Accountability Officer Birmingham City Schools.
Dr. Bren Elliot, Chief of School Improvement & Supports, Washington, D.C., Public Schools.
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., Huntsville City Schools Chief of staff and current interim superintendent.
The candidates were revealed during a Tuesday evening meeting.
They are scheduled to be interviewed at 2 p.m. Thursday at Huntsville High School. That meeting is open to the public.
Board members plan to vote to hire a replacement for recently retired Superintendent Christie Finley on June 13.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.