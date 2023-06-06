 Skip to main content
3 emerge as finalists for Huntsville City Schools superintendent

  • Updated
Dr. Jermaine Dawson and Dr. Bren Elliot and Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.

The Huntsville City Board of Education has picked three finalists for the job as the school system's next superintendent.

They are:

Dr. Jermaine Dawson: Chief Academic and Accountability Officer Birmingham City Schools.

Dr. Bren Elliot, Chief of School Improvement & Supports, Washington, D.C., Public Schools.

Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., Huntsville City Schools Chief of staff and current interim superintendent.

The candidates were revealed during a Tuesday evening meeting.

They are scheduled to be interviewed at 2 p.m. Thursday at Huntsville High School. That meeting is open to the public.

Board members plan to vote to hire a replacement for recently retired Superintendent Christie Finley on June 13.

