3 dead after Saturday morning crash in DeKalb County

UPDATE: ALEA says 56-year-old Milian Penick, who was also not wearing a seat belt, has passed away from his injuries.
Penick was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
---
Two people were killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County.
Pamela R. Pike, 51, of Henagar and her passenger, Julie W. Lankford, 50, of Ider, were both fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Pike left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Neither were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
Another passenger, Milian D. Penick, 56, of Henderson, Nev., was injured and airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The crash occurred about 2:20 a.m. Saturday on DeKalb County 141, about four miles north of Ider.
The wreck is under investigation.