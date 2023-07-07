3 charged with rape, sodomy in Madison attack

Three men from Selma are charged with rape and sodomy after an attack in Madison.
Madison Police Department officers first responded to report of a sexual assault on June 21.
Investigators then began a search, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Violent Crimes Task Force members, for three suspects.
Jeremiah Deshun Ford, 22, and Robert Lee Thomspon were captured and booked into the Madison County Jail on June 29. Markel Dewayne Collins, 22, of Selma was captured and booked on Thursday.
Each is charged with rape and sodomy.
Under Aniah’s Law, Ford is being held on $240,000 bond and Thompson is being held on $160,000 bond. Collins is currently held with no bond.