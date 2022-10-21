3 charged after Florence search finds fentanyl pills, pot, guns

Three men were arrested Friday after a drug raid in Florence.
Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents searched a residence in the 300 block of Hawthorne Street, saying they found fentanyl pills, marijuana, multiple handguns, scales and packaging used for fentanyl pills.
Agents said they found about 70 pills, according to a news release.
Jameson DaShawn Hogans, 20; Deandre Oneal Johnson, 21; and Xavier Keshun King, 19, were arrested. All three are charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
More charges could be coming, according to the release.