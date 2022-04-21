3 charged after almost 3 pounds of pot, stolen gun found in Decatur bust

Three people face multiple charges after almost 3 pounds of marijuana was found in a Decatur drug bust.
The Decatur Police Department searched a home in the 900 block of Carridale Street SW on Wednesday after multiple reports of drug activity and shootings there.
Inside, police said they found more than 2.6 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun from Huntsville.
Alexus Anderson, 24, of Decatur was charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $5,600.
Jimmy Walter Anderson, 20, of Decatur was charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and booked on nine felony warrants that had a revoked bond.
Andrew Rojas, 21, of Lester was charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Bond was set at $5,600.
All three were taken to the Morgan County Jail.