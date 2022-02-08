 Skip to main content
3 arrested on trafficking, firearms charges after Limestone County drug bust

Limestone County Sheriff's Office bust evidence 2/3/22

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said this evidence was seized during a Feb. 3 bust in the 23,000 block of Flannagan Road.

A search at a West Limestone home has ended in drug and weapons charges for three people, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed in the 23000 block of Flanagan Road on Thursday, Feb. 3. During the search, investigators found 55.88 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of ecstasy, two illegal short-barreled shotguns, one pistol and one rifle with an illegal homemade suppressor.

They also arrested three people on the following charges:

• John Owen Elrod, 28, of Athens, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Justin Blake Tatum, 32, of Athens, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence; and

• Alyssa Jones, 18, of Athens, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three remain at the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond has been set at $29,500 for Elrod, $24,500 for Tatum and $24,500 for Jones.

John Elrod, Justin Tatum, Alyssa Jones

From left: John Owen Elrod, Justin Blake Tatum and Alyssa Jones.

