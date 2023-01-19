3 arrested in drug bust at Decatur apartment complex

Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they were caught in a vehicle containing drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and marijuana that had been packaged to sell.
Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit received multiple complaints about drug activity in the parking lot of Parkway Place Apartments on Central Parkway SW.
Investigators were patrolling the area Wednesday when they spotted a red sedan with four men inside. Three of the men ran from the car on foot as investigators tried to make contact, police said.
Two of the three were captured and arrested, along with the person who stayed in the car. Police said a search of the vehicle revealed the drugs, paraphernalia, multiple high-capacity magazines, a Glock handgun and a SCCY handgun that had been reported stolen.
The three men were identified and charged as follows:
- Cam'ron Rashad Buchanan, 24, of Hillsboro — second-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest;
- Rayshun Marke Bates, 21, of Decatur — first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest;
- Shundarrion Jalik Clopton, 21, of Decatur — second-degree receiving stolen property.
Records show all three were released Thursday from the Morgan County Jail on varying bond amounts.