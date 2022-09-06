3 arrested in connection to alleged theft plot at Limestone County junk yard; known associate sought

Three people were arrested Thursday after allegedly participating in a plot to steal car parts from a Limestone County junkyard. Two of them are known associates of a sex offender sought by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the first arrest happened when a deputy pulled over a Jeep with no tag, which the deputy recognized as being involved in a previous catalytic converter theft.
The driver, an unidentified female, told the deputy she had recently dropped off the Jeep's owner and another male at a junk yard to steal car parts, according to the sheriff's office. Because she had outstanding warrants, she became the first arrest, the sheriff's office said.
"Deputies and investigators responded to the area of the junk yard to attempt to locate the suspects" the woman had mentioned, the sheriff's office said in a release. "A short time later, a vehicle was observed picking up the two subjects, who were coming out of a house in the 25000 block of Oak Grove Road."
Investigators stopped the vehicle and recognize the rear passenger as Phillip Dwayne Basham, 51, the alleged owner of the Jeep. While arresting Basham, another suspect — identified as 49-year-old Brain Dustin McNeese — ran from the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the Limestone Correctional Facility's K-9 unit found McNeese in a field. During his arrest, an officer suffered a hand injury and McNeese lied to officers about his name, according to the sheriff's office.
Basham and McNeese remain in the Limestone County Detention Center as of Tuesday. Basham is charged with third-degree burglary, while McNeese is charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, second-degree assault and obstruction of justice.
More charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Known associate sought
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Basham and McNeese are known associates of Tony Dewayne Glover, a registered sex offender who is wanted for multiple crimes, including stealing catalytic converters.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111.