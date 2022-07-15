3 arrested in attempt to steal catalytic converters in parking lot of Limestone County business

Three men are facing a long list of charges after their attempt to steal catalytic converters in a business parking lot was interrupted by Limestone County deputies.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said a business owner was viewing live security footage of his business property in the 29000 block of U.S. 72 when he spotted the three men at about 11 p.m.
Deputies were called to the property, and the suspects fled upon their arrival. Huntsville Police Department's K-9 unit helped in the search for the men.
Christopher Ray Guy, 40, of Athens was found in the woods just north of the business, according to the sheriff's office. A short distance away, 32-year-old Kenneth Nicholas Ray of Somerville was found hiding in tall grass.
The security footage showed the third suspect, later identified as 43-year-old William Flint Childers of Athens, had left the scene in a vehicle.
The sheriff's office said footage also showed the men trying to lift one of the vehicles on the business' property in an attempt to remove its catalytic converter. When the men fled, they left their car jack under the business owner's car.
When deputies arrived to Childers' home Friday, they found more burglars' tools in plain view in Childers' car.
Childers later surrendered to deputies without incident, the sheriff's office said.
According to complaint filed Friday in Limestone County district court, the tools included saws, saw blades, a jack, rechargeable batteries and a backpack.
Childers, Ray and Guy are each charged with 23 counts of possession of burglars tools and one count of conspiracy to commit theft.