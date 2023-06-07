3 arrested, house condemned in Decatur drug bust

According to the Decatur Police Department, three people were arrested for multiple drug-related charges.
Throughout the months of May and June, investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit began a drug investigation in the 900 block of 9th Avenue SE. The primary suspect was identified as 51-year-old Melynda Pfaffman of Decatur.
On Tuesday, investigators made contact with Melynda Pfaffman and executed a search warrant of the residence.
Police located a quantity of fentanyl laced methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Ernest Duckett and Kathryn Pfaffman were also located at the residence during the search.
Melynda Pfaffman was arrested for trafficking in illegal drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Melynda Pfaffman was booked into the Morgan County jail with bond set at $5,600.
Duckett and Kathryn Pfaffman were placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Morgan County jail with bonds set at $1,600.
Police also say that, due to the condition of the residence, the Decatur City Code Enforcement Division responded and condemned the residence.