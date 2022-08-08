3 arrested after Trinity vehicle search reveals meth, heroin

Three people face multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop Friday led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle.
Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes said officers with his department pulled the vehicle over for having an expired tag. During the traffic stop, officers learned 36-year-old Adam Jared Roney and 29-year-old Morgan Jean Ponder, who were in the vehicle, had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Officers also searched the vehicle, Hughes said, and that search revealed more than 8 grams of methamphetamine and "a quantity of heroin" inside the vehicle.
Roney and Ponder, along with the vehicle's third occupant, 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Murphree, were each arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond for each was set at $6,300 on those charges.