3 arrested after traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen firearm

A traffic stop and arrest in Sylvania last week led to two more arrests and the recovery of multiple stolen firearms and chainsaws, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies stopped Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar on Nov. 29 in Sylvania and arrested him on felony warrants, the sheriff's office said. Jail records state he was arrested for failing to appear in court, but the sheriff's office said a stolen firearm was found during a search of the vehicle he was in at the time of his arrest.
That firearm, according to the sheriff's office, was stolen during a burglary in Scottsboro. An investigation led members of the sheriff's office and Scottsboro Police Department to 32-year-old William Charles Sparks of Fort Payne.
Sparks was arrested Nov. 30 in Valley Head. The sheriff's office said it was during Sparks' arrest that deputies and officers found several more stolen guns and chainsaws that were connected to the Scottsboro burglary.
Their investigation also led to the arrest of 31-year-old James Christopher Arsenault of Valley Head on felony warrants, the sheriff's office said. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Dec. 1 to be held for a different agency, jail records show.
"With the arrest of these three individuals, we were able to close two burglary and theft cases from DeKalb County during the investigation," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
Sparks is charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is no longer listed as an inmate of the DeKalb County Jail, while Arsenault and Bass remain in the jail as of Tuesday afternoon.