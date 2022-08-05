3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop

Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street.
That search revealed methamphetamine, alprazolam, hydrocodone, suboxone, diazepam and marijuana, as well as bongs, baggies, pipes and "containers commonly used with illegal narcotics," according to the sheriff's office.
The following were arrested:
- Ashley Wayne Kimbrell, 42, of Scottsboro — five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Stacey Michelle Stephens, 41, of Fort Payne — three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; and
- Ryan Elizabeth Thurmond, 27, of Scottsboro — illegal possession of prescription drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Kimbrell has since been released from the Jackson County Jail on $13,000. Thurmond and Stephens remain in the jail with bond set at $7,000 and $8,000, respectively.