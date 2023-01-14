3 additional arrests in deadly birthday party shooting at Huntsville event center

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says investigators arrested three 16-year-olds in addition to the two adults who had been charged after a deadly shooting in Huntsville.
The shooting happened at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East, near Ryland Pike, on Jan. 7. A 21st birthday party was being held at the event center.
One juvenile is charged with murder, while the other two are facing gun-related charges, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators continue to work tirelessly to gather information and identify everyone responsible.
More arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-722-7181.