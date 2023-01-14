 Skip to main content
3 additional arrests in deadly birthday party shooting at event center in Huntsville

  • Updated
Legacy Events

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says investigators arrested three 16-year-olds in addition to the two adults who are already in custody following a deadly shooting in Huntsville.

It happened at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike on January 7, 2023.

A 21st birthday party was being held at the event center.

PREVIOUS: 2 victims identified, 2 suspects arrested as investigation continues into fatal Madison Co. shooting

One juvenile is charged with murder, the other two are facing gun related charges, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office continue to work tirelessly to try and gather information and identify everyone responsible.

More arrests are expected and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (256)722-7181.

