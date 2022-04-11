2nd suspect pleads guilty in 2016 Sonic murder in Limestone County, sentenced to life in prison

The trial for a man accused of participating in the murder and robbery of an 18-year-old in 2016 was supposed to begin next week.
Instead, Trevor Davis Cantrell pleaded guilty Monday to one of the two capital murder charges he faced, murder during a robbery. A plea agreement filed Monday shows the other capital murder charge, murder by firing a weapon from a vehicle, would be dropped in exchange for his guilty plea, as would a charge for second-degree arson stemming from an incident during his time at the Limestone County Detention Center.
Court records show two people who knew the victim, Jason Ender West, submitted impact statements to the court. In them, family members describe how West was a smart, happy guy who loved his family and planned to attend University of Milwaukee's engineering program after graduating early from high school.
One family member asked the judge to make sure Cantrell is imprisoned "for many, many years," and records show Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise did just that. Cantrell was sentenced to life in prison Monday.
Cantrell was one of two people charged with the murder. Dacedric Deshun Ward was found guilty in March of two counts of capital murder — the same two Cantrell faced if he had also gone forward with a jury trial.
Ward was sentenced to life in prison without parole March 25. Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said at the time that prosecutors were glad to be able to provide justice for West's family after so many years of waiting.
"It was a very emotional case for the jury, but it's also been a very emotional case for the family," Jones said.
West was shot in the chest in the parking lot of Sonic on County Line Road in Madison. According to Madison Police, Cantrell told investigators that he set up a meeting there by telling West they would sell him pills, when the plan was for Ward and Cantrell to rob West instead.